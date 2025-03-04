Adrien Brody's girlfriend reacts to Halle Berry’s surprise kiss at 2025 Oscars

Adrien Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman is unbothered by the surprise red carpet moment of her beau with Halle Berry at the 2025 Oscars.

On Sunday, March 2, the Catwoman actress recreated her and Brody's famous 2003 Academy Awards kiss, at the red carpet in Los Angeles.

During a chat with Extra the fashion designer said that the moment was was completely fair.

"It was [quite the moment,] wasn't it?" Chapman, who is in a relationship with Brody for more than five years, told the outlet. "I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?"

"[Brody] was more than fine," she added, when the outlet shared that Berry had specially shared that Chapman was "fine" with the red carpet smooch.

The video of the viral moment was uploaded by the Academy Awards to its official social media pages, in which the 58-year-old actress can be seen heading toward Brody with open arms.

Following a warm hug, she then planted her lips on Brody's. Berry excused herself to Chapman just before kissing Brody, saying, "I'm sorry Georgina, but I gotta do it."

Later, Berry posted the clip of the surprise kiss on her official Instagram account and captioned the video, "Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback.

It is pertinent to mention that at the 2025 Academy Awards Brody received his second Oscar award of his career, for his work in The Brutalist.