 
Geo News

Adrien Brody's girlfriend reacts to Halle Berry's surprise kiss at 2025 Oscars

Adrien Brody was first romantically linked with fashion designer Georgina Chapman in early 2020

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Adrien Brodys girlfriend reacts to Halle Berry’s surprise kiss at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody's girlfriend reacts to Halle Berry’s surprise kiss at 2025 Oscars

Adrien Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman is unbothered by the surprise red carpet moment of her beau with Halle Berry at the 2025 Oscars.

On Sunday, March 2, the Catwoman actress recreated her and Brody's famous 2003 Academy Awards kiss, at the red carpet in Los Angeles.

During a chat with Extra the fashion designer said that the moment was was completely fair. 

"It was [quite the moment,] wasn't it?" Chapman, who is in a relationship with Brody for more than five years, told the outlet. "I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?"

"[Brody] was more than fine," she added, when the outlet shared that Berry had specially shared that Chapman was "fine" with the red carpet smooch.

The video of the viral moment was uploaded by the Academy Awards to its official social media pages, in which the 58-year-old actress can be seen heading toward Brody with open arms.

Following a warm hug, she then planted her lips on Brody's. Berry excused herself to Chapman just before kissing Brody, saying, "I'm sorry Georgina, but I gotta do it."

Later, Berry posted the clip of the surprise kiss on her official Instagram account and captioned the video, "Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback.

It is pertinent to mention that at the 2025 Academy Awards Brody received his second Oscar award of his career, for his work in The Brutalist. 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott mark youngest son Beau's special day
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott mark youngest son Beau's special day
Scout Willis on seeing mom Demi Moore lose best actress at 2025 Oscars
Scout Willis on seeing mom Demi Moore lose best actress at 2025 Oscars
Prince Archie sweet request to mum Meghan Markle spilt video
Prince Archie sweet request to mum Meghan Markle spilt
Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife' video
Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife'
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy video
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand