Chelsea Handler gets honest about her new beau: ‘He’s not my main M.O.’

Chelsea Handler has just gushed over her private life and given fans a bit of a surprising bit of information into her life behind bedroom doors.

According to People magazine the American comedian and actress weighed in on everything at the most recent episode for the Jamie Kern Lima Show.

There she started by admitting that she has a new beau, as well as her preferences for their intimate moments before adding that “I'm very attracted to” him so its “a really good like nice little thing I have going.”

Before concluding she even tugged at heartstrings a bit and admitted, “I don't think any relationships that I've been in [have been] serious,” because she’s never been a “relationship person” before now.

“I think of myself as a purpose person,” she explained her personality by saying, “Like my purpose is here, to be here to have conversations like the one we're having right now, to infuse people with optimism, to be there for women, that is my purpose in this life, whether they're more lives or not.”

So “all I know is I know what I'm supposed to be doing, and any man that's in my life is not the main character. That's a side relationship, and I love them, and I want to respect everybody, but that's not my main M.O. in life. I'm not that kind of person.”