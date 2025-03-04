 
Meghan Markle's friend comes out with details about Archie, Lilibet's friendships

Here is all the insight available into Archie and Lilibet

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle's friend comes out with details about Archie, Lilibet's friendships

Meghan Markle’s pal has just left fans gushing about her children by dishing some major insights into how they are with other neighbor kids.

For those unversed, everything has been dished on by a friend that is well placed and according to The Sun they explained how well ‘fitted’ the Sussex children are now to life in California.

Reportedly they often head on over to neighbors houses for playdates and the likes. “You can see that as a unit,” the friend explained before highlighting how “they’re all very connected.”

So much so that they even took to sending ‘get well soon’ gifts to a little friend when they are sick, like a handwritten note to go along with a stuffed octopus as well as flowers from their mom.

The note read, “We thought you could use a hug with eight arms.”

It is pertinent to mention that this interview included a lot more candid admissions, from her blunders with the As Ever Logo, to the re-brand mistakes she’s made along the way, and happened as part of a promotional for her cooking show With Love, Meghan.

