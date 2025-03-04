Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle put everything on the line

A warning has been issued to Meghan Markle, on the day her Netflix show With Love, Meghan was slated to release.

In it royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths was the one to share everything and she began by telling GB News, “everything is riding” on Meghan’s success, because the entire contract, and its renewal is on the line allegedly.

A warning of this magnitude has been issued all because of the way their lasts have been received, leading Ms Griffiths to wonder if any value for money was ever given in their earlier bits, like the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

For those unversed, while “their first series, which was them trashing the Royal Family, was very well watched. Everything else has been dross, as far as I can tell.”

“In the People Magazine interview, she alluded to this show helping her marriage because they are now in a honeymoon period,” as well she noted before signing off.

The honeymoon period in question refers to Meghan’s walk back into things she loved before her marriage to Prince Harry.

She even discussed it herself and said, “My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.”

“It’s almost like a honeymoon period again because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it.”