Michelle Trachtenberg's screenplay remained unrecognized by studios before her tragic death

Michelle Trachtenberg's screenplay remains unrecognized by studios before her shocking death

Michelle Trachtenberg shined not just as a talented actress but also as a skilled writer.

As per a recent report by People, the Gossip Girl alum wrote a screenplay based on Jerry Oppenheimer's book titled Toy Monster, before her untimely death.

The director for the project, Casey Tebo, shared with the outlet about her passion for writing and how much potential she had as a writer.

“I don't remember when, but my dear friend Jay Cohen (Michelle's boyfriend) sent me a script she had written called TOY MONSTER," he said in a statement. "The only scripts I remember staying with me like that in recent memory were two. HERE COMES THE FLOOD by Simon Kinberg and TOY MONSTER around 2019. Because they were the two best, by a landslide."

Despite Trachtenberg's was a "sharp biting dramedy about a maniac toy executive set in the 1950s," Tebo awaits its recognition.

"One of the issues with our industry is they will recognize someone like Simon as a great writer, but they will always look at Michelle as Harriet the Spy or Georgina Sparks," he explained.

"We’re putting the pieces together to get this film made for Michelle," he revealed, adding, "Maybe Michelle is looking out for us,"

Gusing over Trachtenberg's talent, Tebo noted, "The truth is - Michelle was an incredible writer. But no one expects her to write like that," he continues. "It's about the struggle for credit, compensation and recognition for success. Something Hollywood knows nothing about I'm sure."

It is pertinent to mention that the actress was found dead in her apartment in New York on February 26.

The cause of death was declared "undetermined" as Trachtenberg's family objected to an autopsy.