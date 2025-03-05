Jennifer Hudson encounters shocking incident on rare date night: Report

Jennifer Hudson's date night took an unexpected turn when an on-court accident briefly put the spotlight on her at a New York Knicks game.

The EGOT-winning singer was seated courtside at Madison Square Garden alongside her partner, Common on Tuesday, March 4, when Knicks player Miles McBride lost control of the ball during a heated game against the Golden State Warriors.

Cameras caught the moment as McBride scrambled to retrieve the ball while also checking on Hudson, who appeared startled.

During the live broadcast, a commentator humorously called for Hudson’s protection, saying, “Protect Jennifer Hudson!” as the incident unfolded.

According to Daily Mail, Common and McBride both rushed to check on Hudson, who was seen adjusting her glasses, which had been knocked askew.

In regards to this, another commentator remarked, "Oh no, not the glasses. Those look real expensive, too."

Additionally, a replay of the incident was later shown, with the broadcasters jokingly debating whether Common had successfully “protected” Hudson.

Furthermore, the couple, who confirmed their relationship in January 2024 after years of speculation, has been seen together at multiple high-profile events, including courtside appearances.

They initially sparked dating rumors in 2022 while working on the film Breathe.

It is worth mentioning that Hudson and Common have also collaborated musically, with Common contributing spoken-word poetry to Hudson’s holiday album.

In a past interview, Hudson praised his artistic talents, calling him a "musical genius."