Meghan Markle standing on the cusp of a make or break problem: ‘Pampered princess'

Meghan Markle has been warned against expecting anything special from With Love, Meghan because she’s serving no juicy bits to make it interesting in the eyes of those who know her as ‘Meghan Markle, who joined the Royal Family.’

Royal commentator Pandora Forsyth made these comments about the Duchess’ attempts at ‘connecting’ with the masses, despite being a pampered princess.

The conversation happened during her appearance on GB News and saw her explaining the crux of the show as, “certainly not going to be in watershed hours. It's very fluffy, very light-hearted, family-friendly it's what you expect from a lifestyle show.”

Also, “There's no juicy bits. But of course, this is Meghan's problem moving forward: without the juicy bits, I don't know if many people are going to watch because they want to hear about the Royal Family and her links to it. So that is the problem.”

Because during her days with The Tig, “this was her bread and butter her lifestyle blog, The Tig,” and “that did well because no one knew her as part of the Royal Family then, so everyone turned to her for that. But of course now, she's joined the royal family, and she's not known for her lifestyle brand.”

But now, “She's known as Meghan Markle, who joined the Royal Family.”

The criticism didn’t end here either because the host Martin Daubney also pointed out Meghan’s lack of work experience in the ‘real world’ since Suits, given that she wants to give advice to ‘hard-working mothers.’

“She's a pampered princess,” he said. “She hasn't really worked since she was in Suits.”

Ms Pandora agreed with that as well and admitted, “I was thinking, this is not going to go down well.”

“But let's say you're a nurse working in a hospital after a long hospital shift. The last thing you're doing is doing bedtime blooms for your guests, if you're lucky enough to have a guest bedroom in your flat or house. I mean, it does sort of beg the question: who is advising Meghan to say this?”