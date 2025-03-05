Photo: Two times when Dolly Parton weighed in on her views on motherhood

Dolly Parton and her late husband Carl Dean welcomed no kids in their marriage of sixty years.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary singing sensation has talked about her choice to not bear any children several times.

For instance, she elaborated on the reason why the couple never had any children during a 2015 interview saying, "When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids.”

They also addressed, “But it just wasn't one of those burning things for me.”

"I had my career and my music and I was traveling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them," she concluded.

For those unversed, Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966. Following their wedding, Dolly Parton skyrocketed to fame with hits like Jolene and 9 to 5 whereas Carl Dean chose to stay out of the spotlight.

Then, she maintained her views in a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey "Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. A big part of my success is the fact that I was free to work."