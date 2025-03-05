 
Geo News

Two times when Dolly Parton weighed in on her views on motherhood

Dolly Parton explained her choice why she had no children with husband Carl Dean

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Photo: Two times when Dolly Parton weighed in on her views on motherhood
Photo: Two times when Dolly Parton weighed in on her views on motherhood

Dolly Parton and her late husband Carl Dean welcomed no kids in their marriage of sixty years.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary singing sensation has talked about her choice to not bear any children several times.

For instance, she elaborated on the reason why the couple never had any children during a 2015 interview saying, "When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids.”

They also addressed, “But it just wasn't one of those burning things for me.”

"I had my career and my music and I was traveling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them," she concluded.

For those unversed, Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966. Following their wedding, Dolly Parton skyrocketed to fame with hits like Jolene and 9 to 5 whereas Carl Dean chose to stay out of the spotlight.

Then, she maintained her views in a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey "Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. A big part of my success is the fact that I was free to work."

Liam Payne's girlfriend gets candid about his death video
Liam Payne's girlfriend gets candid about his death
Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations regarding royal title after surprise remarks
Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations regarding royal title after surprise remarks
Kathy Hilton reacts to Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's split
Kathy Hilton reacts to Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's split
Robert de Niro stirs up 'hornet's nest' in family with plans for will
Robert de Niro stirs up 'hornet's nest' in family with plans for will
Neil Patrick Harris spotted in New York while filming major new project
Neil Patrick Harris spotted in New York while filming major new project
Noel, Liam Gallagher embark on new journey amid reunion plans
Noel, Liam Gallagher embark on new journey amid reunion plans
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky step out for rare date night in NYC
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky step out for rare date night in NYC
King Charles steals limelight from Meghan's Netflix show video
King Charles steals limelight from Meghan's Netflix show