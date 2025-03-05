Princess Anne given new responsibilities

Princess Anne, who is known as the most hardworking royal, has been given a new responsibility.

The Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB) has announced that it's thrilled to announce that the "The Princess Royal will be our new Patron."

A statement issued on Tuesday said, "The Princess Royal joins the MNWB and will help champion the work we do to improve the lives of seafarers and fishers."

The statement read, "It’s the first time in MNWB’s 77-year history it has had royal patronage."

Stuart Rivers, CEO of MNWB which is the umbrella charity for the UK Merchant Navy and fishing fleets that represents 47 UK maritime charities, said it’s a proud moment.

“We are honoured and privileged to welcome The Princess Royal as our new Patron,” he said.

“This is a landmark moment for the charity having a royal Patron for the first time since the Board formed in 1948.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet The Princess Royal at maritime functions. Her unwavering passion for the maritime sector is so evident, making her a leading expert on maritime subjects.

“With her wealth of experience in maritime and the charitable sector, we look forward to welcoming her to our upcoming flagship events.”