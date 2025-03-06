Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show

 
FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirms the duo's participation in next year's event

March 06, 2025

Coldplay's Chris Martin and the band's manager Phil Harvey have landed an opportunity with FIFA.

The duo will be planning the line-up for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final half-time show slated for next year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Infantino announced that Martin and Harvey would be "working with (FIFA) to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half-time show."

Infantino did not confirm the show's duration, but the Super Bowls generally last 25 to 30 minutes.

The 2026 final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 19 July.

Infantino also said there would be a "takeover" of Times Square in New York City over the weekend of the final.

The finals are being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

