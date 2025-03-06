 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now

Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes are parents of three children together

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now
Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now

Brittany Mahomes subtly announced that she will keep her newborn daughter away from the spotlight, at least for now.

The 29-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner took to her Instagram account and reshared a clip of her working out with Nike global trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek.

In the clip, the fitness mogul was on triple duty of looking after her daughter Makoa and Mahomes' 7-week-old daughter Golden Raye, plus training Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now

Soon after her repost, Mahomes made a clarification that the baby in the video was Shimonek's daughter Makao, not her daughter Golden.

"I think I need to clarify, Golden is in the stroller, you can't see her

The mother of three went on to say that she will continue to keep Golden out of public eye "for a while."

"That is Makoa in the bouncer," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick Mohomes and Brittany Mahomes welcomed Golden earlier in January.

The pair are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'
Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit video
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit
Ben Affleck shows 'extra' giddiness, affection around ex Jennifer Garner: Source
Ben Affleck shows 'extra' giddiness, affection around ex Jennifer Garner: Source
Lady Gaga reveals what she wants to be ‘remembered' for in rare interview video
Lady Gaga reveals what she wants to be ‘remembered' for in rare interview
Rob Lowe compares how intimacy in movies has changed
Rob Lowe compares how intimacy in movies has changed
Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source
Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source
Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show
Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show