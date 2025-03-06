Brittany Mahomes decides to keep baby Golden out of public eye for now

Brittany Mahomes subtly announced that she will keep her newborn daughter away from the spotlight, at least for now.

The 29-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner took to her Instagram account and reshared a clip of her working out with Nike global trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek.

In the clip, the fitness mogul was on triple duty of looking after her daughter Makoa and Mahomes' 7-week-old daughter Golden Raye, plus training Mahomes.

Soon after her repost, Mahomes made a clarification that the baby in the video was Shimonek's daughter Makao, not her daughter Golden.

"I think I need to clarify, Golden is in the stroller, you can't see her

The mother of three went on to say that she will continue to keep Golden out of public eye "for a while."

"That is Makoa in the bouncer," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick Mohomes and Brittany Mahomes welcomed Golden earlier in January.

The pair are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.