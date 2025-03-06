Why Meghan Markle faces dire situation?

A royal expert says Meghan Markle faces a dire situation because of her efforts to "reinvent her image" through her show on Netflix.



In a chat with Fox News Digital, Hilary Fordwich said, “In contrast to being authentic, it definitely looks like a most desperate attempt in a dire situation to reinvent herself, indeed to revamp her image, hence marketing her own children.”

Though the royal expert admitted With Love, Meghan will appeal" to the Duchess of Sussex's "own distinct fan base,” despite the series receiving negative reviews.

In one such criticism, another royal expert, Helena Chart, told the network that the show "appears mundane and lacks wow factor."

"Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy," she alleged.

"My toes are curling… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic… Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife," Helena concluded.