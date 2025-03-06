Carrie Underwood shares rare update on sons' music talent

Carrie Underwood just gave rare insights into her two sons.

The 41-year-old country singer, during her latest appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show, talked about her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with her NHL star husband Mike Fisher.

Host Kelly Ripa asked Underwood, "Do they have your musical gifts?"

"They both can carry a tune. I feel like our oldest, Isaiah, probably has the biggest chance of heading in that direction," Underwood shared, adding, "Jake likes hockey. So, we may have a little of both because my husband’s a retired NHL player."

To this, Ripa responded, "Not hockey! You know when they become teenager and they go through puberty, hockey hands, the smell is a real thing," with co-host, Mark Consuelos adding, "The gloves smell!"

"He’s 6, and everything already stinks. It’s disgusting," Underwood jokingly stated, agreeing with the hosts.

Previously, the Before He Cheats singer shared with E! News how thrilled her sons were about her return to American Idol—this time as a judge for its 23rd season—years after winning season 4.

"My son thinks I'm singing somewhere, so he's like, 'God please give her all the right words and help her sing great,'" Carrie Underwood told the outlet at that time.