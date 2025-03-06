 
Geo News

Carrie Underwood shares rare update on sons' music talent

Carrie Underwood discussed the talent of music both her sons have

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Carrie Underwood shares rare update on sons music talent
Carrie Underwood shares rare update on sons' music talent

Carrie Underwood just gave rare insights into her two sons.

The 41-year-old country singer, during her latest appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show, talked about her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with her NHL star husband Mike Fisher.

Host Kelly Ripa asked Underwood, "Do they have your musical gifts?"

"They both can carry a tune. I feel like our oldest, Isaiah, probably has the biggest chance of heading in that direction," Underwood shared, adding, "Jake likes hockey. So, we may have a little of both because my husband’s a retired NHL player."

To this, Ripa responded, "Not hockey! You know when they become teenager and they go through puberty, hockey hands, the smell is a real thing," with co-host, Mark Consuelos adding, "The gloves smell!"

"He’s 6, and everything already stinks. It’s disgusting," Underwood jokingly stated, agreeing with the hosts.

Previously, the Before He Cheats singer shared with E! News how thrilled her sons were about her return to American Idol—this time as a judge for its 23rd season—years after winning season 4.

"My son thinks I'm singing somewhere, so he's like, 'God please give her all the right words and help her sing great,'" Carrie Underwood told the outlet at that time. 

King Charles undertakes royal visit as 'King of Canada'
King Charles undertakes royal visit as 'King of Canada'
Meghan Markle explains why she filmed 'With Love, Meghan' in rental home
Meghan Markle explains why she filmed 'With Love, Meghan' in rental home
Lala Kent speaks out on Jax Taylor's personal battle
Lala Kent speaks out on Jax Taylor's personal battle
Kim Kardashian opens up about Khloe's crucial role in her first divorce
Kim Kardashian opens up about Khloe's crucial role in her first divorce
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join as headliners for Glastonbury
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join as headliners for Glastonbury
Kim Kardashian's shocking reaction to sons' near-disaster move comes into view
Kim Kardashian's shocking reaction to sons' near-disaster move comes into view
Meghan Markle caught ‘racial bullying' on new Netflix show
Meghan Markle caught ‘racial bullying' on new Netflix show
Why Meghan Markle faces dire situation?
Why Meghan Markle faces dire situation?