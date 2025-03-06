Meghan Markle spills on British trait Archie, Lilibet inherited from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has revealed a sweet connection of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with their British father, Prince Harry despite growing up in California.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show after the release of her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

During her appearance, Drew asked Meghan if Archie and Lilibet remind her of Harry in some way.

"Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they’ll say zeh-bra [for zebra] and what else do they say?" the Duchess of Sussex replied.

She added, "They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it’s adorable."

It is worth mentioning that since moving to the US after stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised their children in Montecito, California.

Moreover, during the show Meghan also shared a special advice she received that helps to keep the spark alive in her marriage with Harry.

“One of the dads said to me, 'When you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married, which is, I vowed to always date my wife,'” she shared.