Royal House says Princess' chronic disease is progressing

The Royal House of Norway has revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit's choronic disease continues to progress, rendering her unable to perform her duties as schedule.

Mette-Marit of Norway, 51, the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

A statement said, "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before," the statement continued. "This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to."

The court emphasized that Princess Mette-Marit was committed to continuing her work and that her calendar would change to meet her needs now.

"The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined," the royal house concluded.

The Royal House of Norway has a connection with the British royal family through a shared ancestry and royal relationships.

King Harald V of Norway is a second cousin of King Charles III of the United Kingdom. They both descend from King George I of Greece and his wife, Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia, as well as from King Christian IX of Denmark and his wife, Louise of Hesse-Kassel.

This makes the British and Norwegian royal families part of the larger European royal family network, with many interconnected relationships through marriages and ancestry.