King Charles set to take strict action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles will reportedly take strict action against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they release more damaging claims about the Royal family.

According to a royal source, the monarch would strip the couple of their Sussex title if they made any public attacks towards the monarchy.

While revoking the titles would require an Act of Parliament, a report by GB News claimed the Buckingham Palace will use this option if Meghan or Harry release further explosive interviews or books emerge.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview and Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, which revealed private disputes within the royal family.

The speculation follows Meghan’s recent exchange with actress and friend Mindy Kaling in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which some see as a subtle warning to the monarchy.

Meghan corrected Mindy when she called her Meghan Markle, saying, "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."

"I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name. Our little family name,’” she explained.

Meghan also told People Magazine the importance of the Sussex surname for her. "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," she said.

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” Meghan said of Prince Harry and her kids, Archie and Lilibet, adding that it "is part of our love story.”