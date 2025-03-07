Meghan Markle’s show plays to her strengths despite mounting hate

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has so far mostly garnered negative reviews with Royal fans and critics alike.

However, PR expert Renae Smith says it fits her public image as she defended the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex.

In a conversation with The Express, Smith explained that the show wasn’t meant to change skeptics’ minds but to reinforce Meghan’s brand and appeal to those who already admire her.

While it may not win over critics, Smith said she thinks it will achieve its goal of presenting Meghan as a lifestyle influencer who stays in her comfort zone.

"The show was never designed to convert skeptics—it was created to solidify her existing brand and appeal to the aspirational audience who already resonate with her,” she said.

"This is Meghan, staying firmly in her comfort zone, doing what she does best - being a fully fledged aspirational domestic goddess influencer—whether that’s well-received or not depends entirely on who’s watching."