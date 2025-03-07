Jennifer Lopez's honest feelings on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunion revealed

Jennifer Lopez has been wondering that Ben Affleck cheated on her with Jennifer Garner.

As rumour was mounted that Affleck and Garner will be back together, a source close to Lopez candidly talked with RadarOnline.com about the songstress’s feeling related to the rumour.

"J-Lo has been made aware of how much time Ben has been spending with his ex-wife,” the insider began by saying.

Referring to Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, "She knows they're close, but perhaps underestimated just how tight they are.”

On February 23, the Daredevil’s co-stars were spotted happily enjoying each other's company while attending a paintball bash for their youngest son.

Before concluding, the tipster shared, "Naturally, she's wondering if their bond impacted her own relationship with Ben, and possibly whether he ever strayed while they were together."

For those unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in July 2022, after two decades of on-and-off relationship. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2025.