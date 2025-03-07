Virat Kohli suffers injury during practice session ahead of Champions Trophy final

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting four runs to reach his century during ICC Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Indian batting star Virat Kohli sustained a minor injury during a net practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy, ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, set to take place on March 9.

While facing a fast bowl in the nets, Kohli was struck near his knee, prompting him to stop training immediately. Indian physio staff quickly attended to him, applying a spray and wrapping the area with a bandage.

Despite experiencing mild pain, Kohli remained on the ground and observed the rest of the training session, reassuring teammates and staff regarding his condition.

The Indian coaching staff later clarified that the injury is not serious and the star batter will be fit to play the final.

India play New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 36-year-old Kohli and skipper Rohit, 37, came into the 50-over tournament with speculation swirling over when they will retire following lean patches in Test cricket.

Mainstays of a formidable India side for more than 15 years, the duo retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year.

This weekend could be the end for them in ODIs, with the next 50-over World Cup not until 2027.

India go into the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as favourites and with their confidence sky-high.

They have won all four of their matches at the eight-nation tournament, including beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the group phase, although both teams had already reached the semi-finals by then.

Rohit's side have played all their games in Dubai after refusing to visit Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

Rohit and Kohli came into the competition under pressure.

Master batsman Kohli silenced his critics with an unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan, then hit a match-winning 84 against world champions Australia in the semi-finals.

Rohit's highest score has been 41 in their opening win over Bangladesh but the opener has been lauded for handing the team quick starts to build totals on at a venue where batting is tough.

India, who are looking to win the Champions Trophy for a record third time, also boast a world-class spin attack.

They unleashed four spinners in beating New Zealand with Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 5-42 to help bowl out the Black Caps for 205 in their chase of 250.

India were unchanged against Australia as the spin-heavy selection came up trumps again, albeit on a Dubai pitch that turned a little less that time around.

— With additional input from AFP