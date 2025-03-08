Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Prince William’s stunning photos, videos on big day

Kensington Palace has released Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s photos to mark International Women’s Day.

The palace shared throwback photos and videos of the royal couple from their joint and individual engagements.

The palace releases the photos with caption, “Celebrating International Women’s Day! Here are just a few of the brilliant women who have inspired us over the last 12 month.”

Sharing the first video of Prince William from April 2024, the palace paid tribute to Claire Hopkins who leads 'Surplus to Supper', dedicating herself seven days a week to ensure food reaches those in need. “With 200 volunteers, her leadership transforms food waste into meals for communities, making the world a better place #IWD2025.”

Reposting Kate and William’s photos with talented young photographer Liz from October 2024, Kensington Palace tweeted, “Celebrating the strength and creativity of Liz and Vicky Hatton. It was an honour meeting them both in Windsor in October.

“Liz's memory live on in Vicky's unwavering resilience. Thank you for such a moving moment #IWD2025.”



