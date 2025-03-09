Justin Bieber says he has 'nothing to prove' amid health concerns

Justin Bieber is answering his fans' concerns about his health.

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, took to Instagram Stories on March 8 with a cryptic message written in all caps.

"We have nothing to prove today,” the post began, which Bieber set to tunes of Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song Sir Duke.

"Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive],” the star continued vaguely. “Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.”

The post comes after Bieber fuelled health concerns among fans, including rumours of returning to drugs as fans noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and conduct in February.

An insider responded to the rumours shortly on February 23, telling TMZ that the rumours about the singer's health and drug use are false.

The past year has been "very transformative" for the singer, "as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," they told the publication.

The musician is busy supporting wife Hailey, 28, and their six-month-old son Jack, as well as focusing on his own health and art.