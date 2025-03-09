New Zealand's long road in Champions Trophy — how far did they travel?

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner interacts with Matt Henry during ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 5, 2025. — Reuters

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 comes to a close after today's final clash, details have emerged about which team travelled how far to play the matches of the mega tournament.

The Champions Trophy was hosted by Pakistan this year; however, due to political tensions between the nation and its arch-rival, India refused to travel to the neighbouring country and opted to play all their matches at a neutral venue.

This choice arguably favoured the Men in Blue as they did not have to travel, while the other teams scheduled to face India in the group matches and semi-finals had to deal with travel fatigue.

Finalist Black Caps became the most travelled team, who covered 7,048 kilometres before reaching the last encounter, media reports suggest.

The side played matches in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Dubai, Lahore, and then returned to Dubai for the final.

In contrast, fellow finalists India played all their matches in Dubai, recording zero travel distance.

Other teams also covered significant distances.

South Africa took five flights for four matches, travelling 3,286 km. Host Pakistan played in Dubai, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, covering 3,133 km. Australia competed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai, travelling 2,509 km.

Bangladesh started their journey in Dubai, played two matches in Rawalpindi, and covered 1,053km. Afghanistan played one match in Karachi and two in Lahore, covering 1,200km. Meanwhile, England played all their matches in Pakistan, travelling 1,020 km.

With extensive travel across multiple cities, New Zealand emerged as the most travelled team in the tournament.