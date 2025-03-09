Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark a seismic change as US move nears anniversary

 
March 09, 2025

The seismic change Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced ever since they moved to the US has come to light.

According to a report by The Sun, journalist Dawn Neesom made these comments.

He highlighted how With Love, Meghan has been received and said, Hollywood has “turned on them” despite the splash the show made, climbing onto Top 10.

And “it's not just Vanity Fair that has turned on them,” she admitted.

“It does feel like the whole of Hollywood has turned on them, but there has been a seismic change in how people feel about Harry and Meghan in America.”

For those unversed, this comment is not the first time fears about Meghan and Harry’s future ignited because just a few hours before this, The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage noted, “In truth, With Love, Meghan probably won’t turn things around either, unless the broader public suddenly develops a hankering for long-form television programmes about a woman filling children’s party bags with seeds and manuka honey.”

And “this means that the only successful content produced by Harry and Meghan so far has been, well, Harry & Meghan.”

