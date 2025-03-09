Amazon Studios' plans for James Bond's gender and race revealed

Concerns about Amazon Studios' intentions regarding James Bond's future were raised after the studio bought the creative rights

Amazon Studios’ plans for the iconic character of James Bond have been revealed after concerns about the movies going “woke,” the character’s gender or nationality being changed.

According to the Daily Mail, following the speculation online, an internal memo clarifying things was circulated, noting that “the spy will not change gender or nationality.”

The mole told the publication: “There have been so many erroneous rumors about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male.”

The transfer of creative rights to the famous spy came when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were bought out by the streaming giant.

James Bond’s inception took place in 1962 under producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli with the film Dr No. Afterwards, his children Michael and Barbara led the character to global fame with three decades worth of movies starring different actors in the role.

However, since the last 007, Daniel Craig, left the James Bond franchise in 2021, Barbara was reportedly in no rush to find his replacement, and creative differences ultimately led to the producer being bough out by Amazon.