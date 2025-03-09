Chris Pratt says he kicked Brad Pitt out of 'Moneyball' audition

Chris Pratt has spilled behind-the-scenes secrets, revealing why he once kicked Brad Pitt out of an audition room for the 2011 movie Moneyball.

On The Graham Norton Show, the 45-year-old actor shared that it was very stressful because he had to audition in front of director Bennett Miller and Pitt, who was the star of the movie.

Calling to mind, Pratt said, “I'm in this audition room with Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, and I’m nervous as you can possibly imagine.”

He added, “I was just, like, sitting here next to Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, who is just a really wonderful director, but he’s kind of a pain in the ass... even he knows that! He's kind of complicated, and, you know, he's sitting back like this with his feet up on his desk, and he's just watching me do the scene. He's like, just infuriating, but I love him.”

The Jurassic World star stated, “He's [Miller] like, ‘Yeah, it just kind of feels like you're auditioning for this role. You know, this is supposed to be your house, and it feels like you’re a guy who's auditioning next to Brad Pitt, and you’re nervous about it.’”

Notably, he admitted that he used the criticism to help himself, saying, “I was like, ‘Okay.’ And I said, ‘Well, then how about this? This is my house, and you can start by taking your f****** feet off my desk!’ I kicked him out.”

“And I said, ‘You, Brad, get out! You guys go knock on the door and come back in, then we'll do the audition!’ And it worked!” Chris Pratt concluded.