'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist

Along with Joel and Ellie, The Last of Us season two will focus on Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.



However, the character the 28-year-old is set to play has become popular yet controversial in the video game, and the same is expected in the show.

The actress was asked about the possible backlash in an interview with ScreenRant.

"Despite knowing about the controversies surrounding her character, Dever is more interested in maintaining the right mindset," the Unbelievable star said.

"She is focused on collaborating with her colleagues, rather than on the viewers preparing to lash out at her character."

On the question of how "people anticipate a character portrayal like Abby's, or do you just go in and do your own thing?"

"Well, it's hard not to see those things on the internet. It's hard not to stop myself from looking at it every once in a while, especially going into this, for sure," Kaitlyn continued.

"And I want to do this character justice and make the fans proud by bringing her to life in this kind of way."

"But my main focus was just the collaboration between Neil and Craig, and making sure I was really getting to the core of who she is and what drives her and her emotional state; her anger and her frustration and her grief and all of that."

"I wanted to make sure that that was what I was focusing most of my energy on," Kaitlyn concluded.