 
Geo News

'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist

'The Last of Us' star Kaitlyn Dever opens up about the expected backlash her character would receive in season two

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

The Last of Us star gets honest about major twist
'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist

Along with Joel and Ellie, The Last of Us season two will focus on Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. 

However, the character the 28-year-old is set to play has become popular yet controversial in the video game, and the same is expected in the show.

The actress was asked about the possible backlash in an interview with ScreenRant.

"Despite knowing about the controversies surrounding her character, Dever is more interested in maintaining the right mindset," the Unbelievable star said.

"She is focused on collaborating with her colleagues, rather than on the viewers preparing to lash out at her character."

On the question of how "people anticipate a character portrayal like Abby's, or do you just go in and do your own thing?"

"Well, it's hard not to see those things on the internet. It's hard not to stop myself from looking at it every once in a while, especially going into this, for sure," Kaitlyn continued.

"And I want to do this character justice and make the fans proud by bringing her to life in this kind of way."

"But my main focus was just the collaboration between Neil and Craig, and making sure I was really getting to the core of who she is and what drives her and her emotional state; her anger and her frustration and her grief and all of that."

"I wanted to make sure that that was what I was focusing most of my energy on," Kaitlyn concluded.

Timothee Chalamet proud to become Bob Dylan's number one fan: Report
Timothee Chalamet proud to become Bob Dylan's number one fan: Report
John Miller reacts to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck romance rumours: Source
John Miller reacts to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck romance rumours: Source
Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source
Selena Gomez confused about Benny Blanco wedding list: Source
Royal family to watch Meghan Markle's show ‘out of curiosity' video
Royal family to watch Meghan Markle's show ‘out of curiosity'
Jon Bernthal gets honest about working with Ben Affleck
Jon Bernthal gets honest about working with Ben Affleck
'1923' co-stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren reveal their off-screen bond
'1923' co-stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren reveal their off-screen bond
Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach exposes wild question her mother had about her and T.J. Holmes
King Charles's powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges
King Charles's powerful speech seen as timely response to global challenges