 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend

Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to gal pal on 45th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend

Kim Kardashian is honouring her childhood friend Simone Harouche on turning 45.

Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend

The Kardashians star, 44, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a rare throwback photo with the birthday girl.

"Happy belated birthday @simoneharouche!" the reality star wrote along the photo.

She added, "I love you so much! I love this pic of us at Marymount [High School in Bel Air] on a free dress day wearing our outfits from probably Judy's. [I] also feel like this is my hair now, LOL!"

Next up was another snap from "seventh grade" with their friend Linds.

The mom-of-four also dropped a photo from their college days, a time when the stylist-interior designer was attending Parsons School of Design's The New School in New York City from 1999-2001, per her LinkedIn.

Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend

Simone originally met Kim at age 11. Throughout their friendship, she has styled Kim as well as her four sisters and momager Kris Jenner besides working as a creative consultant for Kim's third ex-husband Kanye West's clothing company Yeezy between 2016 and 2018.

Kim Kardashian shares rare throwbacks with childhood friend

Meanwhile, the Kardashians producer-star attended the two-year community college Pierce College in Woodland Hills, CA for one semester, per The US Sun.

She then passed the 'baby bar' exam back in 2021 after failing three times.

Gisele Bundchen steps out for FIRST time after giving birth to third baby
Gisele Bundchen steps out for FIRST time after giving birth to third baby
'Another Simple Favor' director on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick feud rumours
'Another Simple Favor' director on Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick feud rumours
Molly-Mae Hague struggles with baby No 2 fears with Tommy Fury amid reunion buzz: Report
Molly-Mae Hague struggles with baby No 2 fears with Tommy Fury amid reunion buzz: Report
James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly marks his special day
James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly marks his special day
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard advises Luigi Mangione over fan mails
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard advises Luigi Mangione over fan mails
Lady Gaga feels 'lucky' amid painful battle
Lady Gaga feels 'lucky' amid painful battle
'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist
'The Last of Us' star gets honest about major twist
Kanye West sparks outrage again
Kanye West sparks outrage again