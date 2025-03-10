Taylor Swift sparks break up fears from Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift reportedly has a lot of worry associated with Travis Kelce’s career it seems.

This fear has been shared by a well placed insider, who sat with RadarOnline to reveal just how ‘gripped’ with fear Swift really is when it comes to her beau.

And the reason for this is his decision to stay on for one more year of pro football.

For those unversed, according to the outlet the fear pertains to how bad tensions could get should Kelce be home more often.

According to the insider, “if Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor's lives together.”

Because in doing so “he would be around far more”, and the fear is that “who knows, she may start to get sick of him!”

But that is not all, another thing that has been taking its toll on Swift is the aftermath of the booing she received at the Super Bowl because, according to Marca, Kelce did not publically defend her at the time.

But with all that as well “they both really miss each other when he's off training or jet-setting around the country for games,” even though “on the flip-side there is the danger they would then be spending too much time together and they both know this can spell the death of a relationship."