 
Geo News

Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture

Meghan Markle lands in trouble as she drops new pictures on her social media

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have invited more media scrutiny after the Duchess of Sussex dropped a new photo of Princess Lilibet on her social media account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing criticism for what some fans are calling "irresponsible" parenting after Meghan shared a picture of Harry and Lili to mark the International Women's Day.

"Celebrating the strong women around us and the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day,” the Duchess, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, wrote.

In the photo Meghan shared on her Instagram account, Lilibet could is seen sitting on Harry's lap on a boat while he sweetly kisses her on the head.

However, many critics quickly noticed that Lilibet was not wearing a life jacket and dubbed the Sussexes “irresponsible” over their “dangerous” behavior.

As per The Express, it is mandated in California that all children under 13 must wear a life jacket at all times when aboard a moving boat of any size.

Taking to X, one critic penned that the three-year-old "should absolutely" be wearing a life jacket.

"How irresponsible. Even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats,” another penned.

“She [Lilibet] should ABSOLUTELY have a life vest on,” a third tweet read.

Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions
Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions
Lady Gaga opens up about her early career struggles
Lady Gaga opens up about her early career struggles
Meghan Markle shares first statement after father Thomas' harsh criticism video
Meghan Markle shares first statement after father Thomas' harsh criticism
Netflix ‘Stranger Things' Sadie Sink reveals how emotional she'd gotten on the set
Netflix ‘Stranger Things' Sadie Sink reveals how emotional she'd gotten on the set
King Charles shares delightful update as royal family set to mark key event
King Charles shares delightful update as royal family set to mark key event
Danny McBride unveils his efforts to cast Bradley Cooper in 'The Righteous Gemstones'
Danny McBride unveils his efforts to cast Bradley Cooper in 'The Righteous Gemstones'
Meghan Markle's fruit platters hit with massive onslaught: ‘What the actual hell?'
Meghan Markle's fruit platters hit with massive onslaught: ‘What the actual hell?'
Kate Middleton, Prince William win hearts with major move after heartbreaking loss
Kate Middleton, Prince William win hearts with major move after heartbreaking loss