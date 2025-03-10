Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have invited more media scrutiny after the Duchess of Sussex dropped a new photo of Princess Lilibet on her social media account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing criticism for what some fans are calling "irresponsible" parenting after Meghan shared a picture of Harry and Lili to mark the International Women's Day.

"Celebrating the strong women around us and the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day,” the Duchess, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, wrote.

In the photo Meghan shared on her Instagram account, Lilibet could is seen sitting on Harry's lap on a boat while he sweetly kisses her on the head.

However, many critics quickly noticed that Lilibet was not wearing a life jacket and dubbed the Sussexes “irresponsible” over their “dangerous” behavior.

As per The Express, it is mandated in California that all children under 13 must wear a life jacket at all times when aboard a moving boat of any size.

Taking to X, one critic penned that the three-year-old "should absolutely" be wearing a life jacket.

"How irresponsible. Even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats,” another penned.

“She [Lilibet] should ABSOLUTELY have a life vest on,” a third tweet read.