Royal family shares new update ahead of Kate Middleton's major appearance with King Charles

The royal family has shared latest update hours before Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s major appearance with Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton will on Monday attend her first Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in two years with King Charles and other senior royals.

The future queen will join the royals for the annual celebration of the global 'family of nations' after being forced to miss last year's event due to her cancer treatment.

Ahead of Kate Middleton’s appearance, the palace, on behalf of the King wished everyone from the 56 nations of the Commonwealth a "very happy Commonwealth Day".

The statement reads, “From Kenya to Kiribati, Canada to Cameroon: wishing everyone from the 56 nations of the Commonwealth a very happy Commonwealth Day today!”

It further shared, “The day will be marked with a service at Westminster Abbey, the launch of The King’s Baton Relay and the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the presentation of the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize.”