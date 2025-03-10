'Doctor Who' and 'Harry Potter' star Simon Fisher-Becker passes away

Simon Fisher-Becker has died at the age of 63.

The actor, famed for his roles in Harry Potter and Doctor Who, passed away on March 9, 2025.

His agent, Kim Barry, confirmed the sad news of Simon's passing, stating to Metro, "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing."

"I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Dr Who," Kim added.

He went on to state, "Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone. My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

On the other hand, Simon's husband, Tony also shared the news, stating, "Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband. I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away. I’ll be keeping this account open for a while. I’m not sure at this point if I’ll be posting again. Thank you."

Simon Fisher-Becker appeared in several shows including The Bill, Doctors, and One Foot in the Grave. He played the friendly ghost of Hufflepuff House, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the blue-skinned black marketeer in Doctor Who.