Princess Anne shows up to support King Charles at major event as other siblings remain absent

Princess Anne joined King Charles and other members of the royal family during the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess Royal was seen was alongside Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince William for the major occasion.

Princess Anne's appearance at the event was seen as a sign of support to her brother King Charles.

According to the British media, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were absent from the service.

GB News report said the Buckingham Palace has not confirmed why Prince Edward, who is celebrating his 61st birthday today, or Duchess Sophie were not in attendance.

Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles was also not at Westminster Abbey.