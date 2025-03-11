Prince Harry plays ‘spare part' role in Meghan Markle's life show

Prince Harry is branded a spare part in Meghan Markle’s new show.



The Duke of Sussex, who has made a guest appearance in Meghan’s cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is an added accessory to Meghan’s legacy.

Shane Watson, a columnist for The Times, said: "The second series of With Love, Meghan has just been confirmed and, like it or hate it, there is no denying that Meghan's whole life has been working towards this point

"Harry is already looking like a spare part in her new incarnation as a lifestyle icon."

She added: "Blink and you'll miss him. Not only that, he's wedged at the back of the crowd of well-wishers at her signing off party. He seems diminished, unsure of what's expected of him."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.