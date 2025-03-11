 
South Korean singer Wheesung found dead at home in Seoul

Wheesung rose to fame in 2002 with his album ‘Like A Movie’

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

K-pop singer Wheesung has passed away at the age of 43.

As per latest reports, the South Korean star was found dead at his home in Seoul on March 10.

However, an official cause of the singer's death has not been shared, but the local police confirmed that there are no indications of foul play.

News of Wheesung’s passing was also confirmed by his agency, Tajoy Entertainment, last night.

The agency representative said that the death of the singer had left staff “in deep sorrow”.

“The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead,” they added.

His death comes a month after actress Kim Sae-Ron was found unresponsive at her apartment.

