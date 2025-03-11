BCCI skips victory parade, ceremony for India's Champions Trophy winning squad

India players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2025. — Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided against organising a victory parade or celebratory ceremony for the Indian men’s cricket team for wining the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

After winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in 2024, the Rohit Sharma-led winning squad received a heroic welcome upon their return to the country.

A bus parade was planned, which was joined by thousands of people, followed by a star-studded ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

However, there is no such activity planned to celebrate India’s Champions Trophy triumph as the players have begun to reach their respective cities separately.

India’s longer formats captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya received a heroic welcome upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport on Monday night, while head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Harshit Rana reached New Delhi.

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli is likely to return to India soon.

“All the players with families left from Dubai on Monday. There are some players who have stayed back for a couple of days," a BCCI source said.

According to Indian media, the separate arrivals of the Indian cricketers are due to their commitment to their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as the 18th edition of the cash-rich league is set to commence on March 22.

Notably, the BCCI did not hold a bus parade to celebrate India’s Champions Trophy victory in 2013 as according to Indian media, it has been reserved to the team’s World Cup triumphs on foreign soil.