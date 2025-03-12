Drake drops cryptic hint about his 'next chapter' after axing Australia tour

Drake has teased his upcoming project, which may bother his followers, in a cryptic post

The 38-year-old musician took to his official Instagram account on March 10 hinting at his "next chapter."

The God's Plan rapper noted in his cryptic post that the major move will leave his fans "uneasy."

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he began.

"I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me," Drake added.

It is pertinent to mention that Drake recently cut his Australia leg short by cancelling the final dates of his Anita Max Win tour.

He also included a video of himself in a white fur coat pushing away falling small pieces of coloured paper with a snap of two Zofran pills, which is a "medication that prevents nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, radiation or surgery," per the Cleveland Clinic.

The post came a month after Kendrick Lamar took the stage during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, with his Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us, aimed at Drake.