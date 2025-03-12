Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's phoney act gets ousted

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for the way she acts utterly phoney.

Commentator Clare Muldoon shared all this while speaking to GB News.

Their conversation began with allegations like “narcissist” being brandished about, and led the expert to say that Meghan “one of the most narcissistic women on the planet”, as well as “one of the most narcissistic plagiarists” in his opinion.

He was also quoted saying, “She seems to have taken recipes from Instagram pages, and she's now saying, even if you're in a small London flat, you can still do what I can do in my rented Californian farmhouse.”

And while the commentator admits, “I've not actually seen it, but I've listened to and I've read lots about it, and it's just one of these things that she will just go on forever and ever and ever.”

“I always look at her and I see her as an actress and that is sort of what she does. You don't identify with that back garden or kitchen there at all.” So “I think it's so fake, it's so phoney, and I think it's all an act because, as you quite rightly said, she's an actress.”

Mr Muldoon also accused Meghan of not being honest with the rebranding because “I don't think that she is rebranding herself to deliver the identity that she said she had when she was marrying Prince Harry.”

And before concluding he also added, “she was very much for young African women, young women of colour across the States and in Africa. When they did that tour, this smacks absolutely nothing of that to me.”