Meghan Markle 'desperate' to receive public approval?

March 12, 2025

A royal expert claims Meghan Markle is "desperate" to receive public approval after reports said she had bullied staff.

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, made remarks after a report in People quoted her With Love, Meghan's show’s crew members gushed over working with the "friendly" and "approachable" royal.

"Meghan is desperate to receive accolades and public approval," the expert alleged. "She longs to be perceived as the best thing since sliced bread."

"Her aim, with the help of certain publications, is to revamp her character and change the public’s perception. Let’s face it, she, along with Netflix, needs bums on seats and future bustling sales."

"The public has a long memory of Meghan’s behavior, the hurt and upset caused to the royal family," she alleged. 

"Meghan hasn’t redeemed herself… If anything, she has shown a passive-aggressive side to the public as she clings to her royal title," Helena concluded.

