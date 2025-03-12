'John Wick 5' status confirmed after Keanu Reeves' shocking claim

John Wick 5 has officially been confirmed by the franchise's executive after Keanu Reeves turned down the rumours of another movie.

In an interview with ComicBook.com on Tuesday, Lionsgate executive Jenefer Brown announced that the fifth instalment of the film is in the pipeline.

"This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have 'Ballerina', which is our first spin-off movie and (we) can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth 'John Wick' film,” said the studio chief.

“I think there are more spin-offs to come, a TV series, video game. We've shared that we're developing a fifth 'John Wick' film... (John Wick) may be (dead). We are all on baited breath waiting to find out,” added Jenefer.

This new revelation comes after Keanu killed the hopes of the new film.

"You know, the character's dead," the 60-year-old actor previously told the outlet.

However, the cast and release date of John Wick's fifth sequel has not yet been disclosed.