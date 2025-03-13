Khloe Kardashian gets real about being managed by mom Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is going unfiltered on how it's been like having Kris Jenner as a momager.

The Good American founder, 40, got candid about her and her older sister's initial reluctance with the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians before it began in 2007.

"I think our dynamic at the beginning, it was challenging — I know more so for Kourt and I for you to be our manager at first. Because we were like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re not going to boss us around. We don’t even want to do this!’" the reality star recalled on her podcast Khloe in Wonderland.

Khloe further reminded her mom Kris during the podcast how she and Kourtney protested after then being promised one season only.

She continued, "But then when you were like our manager and telling us what to do and where to go, it was hard for us to differentiate ‘mom’ and then a manager. It was hard for, I would say, the first few years."

“To be like, okay, she’s ordering me around or telling me to do this, but not as my mom."

"Because we would be defensive or like, ‘What are you doing?’ It was, I think, Kim and you always had a very easy rapport and respect. And I had respect for you as my mom, but I was like, ‘You are not my boss.'"

Khloe then noted that becoming a mother of two herself eased up her dynamics with now 69-year-old Kris.

"That was my attitude towards you until I had to realise, okay, this is manager Kris. I had to put you in two different categories. I think our relationship really became very seamless once I had kids."

"And it was always a great relationship, but the management/mom role was always very hard for me," she concluded.

Khloe shares daughter True, six, and son Tatum, two, with former partner Tristan Thompson.