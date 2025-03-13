 
Geo News

Former Australia spinner MacGill guilty of cocaine supply

54-year-old admitted to using cocaine and to introducing his partner's brother to his drug dealer

By
Reuters
|

March 13, 2025

Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill. — AFP/File
Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill. — AFP/File

Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine by a Sydney court on Thursday after the jury cleared him of involvement in the commercial supply of the drug.

The 54-year-old, who had pleaded not guilty, admitted to the use of cocaine and to introducing his partner's brother to his drug dealer, state broadcaster ABC reported.

Prosecutors allege that the pair later made a deal for A$330,000 ($208,197) worth of cocaine but MacGill maintained his involvement was limited to the introduction at his Sydney restaurant in April 2021.

A group of men were arrested a month later in connection with the abduction of MacGill, who said he had been taken to an abandoned house where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

MacGill, a spin bowler who probably would have played more than 44 Tests if he had not been a contemporary of Shane Warne, will return to court for sentencing in May.

Salman Agha eyes redemption against New Zealand ahead of T20I clash
Salman Agha eyes redemption against New Zealand ahead of T20I clash
Injured Neymar ruled out of 2026 Brazil World Cup qualifiers
Injured Neymar ruled out of 2026 Brazil World Cup qualifiers
Curry bags record 4,000th three-pointer as Warriors rout Kings
Curry bags record 4,000th three-pointer as Warriors rout Kings
The Hundred 2025: Reasons behind Pakistani players remaining unpicked revealed
The Hundred 2025: Reasons behind Pakistani players remaining unpicked revealed
Pakistan Super League hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025
Pakistan Super League hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025
Brazil legend Ronaldo drops out of CBF presidential race
Brazil legend Ronaldo drops out of CBF presidential race
ICC extends gratitude to PCB for successful hosting of Champions Trophy 2025
ICC extends gratitude to PCB for successful hosting of Champions Trophy 2025
German coach hails Pakistan as 'fierce competitor' on hockey field
German coach hails Pakistan as 'fierce competitor' on hockey field