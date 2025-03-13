Former Australia spinner MacGill guilty of cocaine supply

Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill. — AFP/File

Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine by a Sydney court on Thursday after the jury cleared him of involvement in the commercial supply of the drug.

The 54-year-old, who had pleaded not guilty, admitted to the use of cocaine and to introducing his partner's brother to his drug dealer, state broadcaster ABC reported.

Prosecutors allege that the pair later made a deal for A$330,000 ($208,197) worth of cocaine but MacGill maintained his involvement was limited to the introduction at his Sydney restaurant in April 2021.

A group of men were arrested a month later in connection with the abduction of MacGill, who said he had been taken to an abandoned house where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

MacGill, a spin bowler who probably would have played more than 44 Tests if he had not been a contemporary of Shane Warne, will return to court for sentencing in May.