Scarlett Johansson reveals why she keeps her kids out of spotlight

Scarlett Johansson has recently opened up about why she chooses to keep her children out of the spotlight.

In a candid conversation with InStyle, the Hollywood star shared her thoughts on parenting and the importance of protecting her kids' privacy.

“I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships,” the Black Widow said.

Emphasizing on the importance of family in her life, she continued, “My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy. The anonymity of my children is very precious to me.”

“I was talking to my daughter the other day, because she said, ‘Oh, I would love to make videos for The Outset,'" Johansson said referring to her skin brand.

“She was like, ‘Why can’t I?’ And I said, ‘Well, other than the fact that you’re 10…'” she continued.

“The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle.

“The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know?” the 40-year-old actress added.

Scarlett Johansson shares a daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, and has a son, Cosmo, with her husband, Colin Jost.