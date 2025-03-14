Lizzo slams public perception of herself

Lizzo thinks people have been distracted by her appearance.

The singer, 36, reflected on her journey over the years in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"You know what I realised? Nobody really knows me. If it's easy for you to think just anything about me, then you don't really know me," Lizzo, 36, told the host.

She continued, "I think people have been distracted, and keeping it real, I think they've been distracted by the way that I look. I think they've been distracted by my joy that I exude. I think that they don't understand it. Where I thought people got me, they really didn't."

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, also celebrated the changes she's made.

"I am the best version of Melissa 'Lizzo' Jefferson right now,' said the "About Damn Time" musician. "Not because of anything external or superficial, but because of the work that I've done on myself as a human being and the life that I've lived."

The Good As Hell hitmaker added, "I'm really proud of this version of myself. I cannot wait to just show her to the world and for people to get to know me for real this time."

On the professional front, Lizzo released her latest single Still Bad on March 13.