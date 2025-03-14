Amanda Seyfried on Taylor Swift helping her during intense 'Long Bright River' scene

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about how Taylor Swift helped her during the filming of Long Bright River.

In an interview with Just For Variety podcast, the Mean Girls actress candidly discussed the impact of filming emotional scenes and how Swift came to her rescue during the shoot of the murder mystery series.

“My assistant and I would drive to work together and drive home together, the Hollywood actress recalled by saying. “I think we kind of laughed a lot and gossiped a lot to and from work.”

Reflecting upon intense emotional shots of the series, she told the host, “So when the hard shit happened, when I was playing all that emotional stuff.”

“We just wouldn’t take it back in the car with us, subconsciously. It’s not like we were like, ‘We shouldn’t talk about that. We’re going to talk about this,'" she continued.

She went on to reveal that listening to Swift's songs helped her during long commutes.

“We would listen to Taylor Swift really loud some days because the commute is sometimes 90 minutes," Seyfried added.

Seyfried portrays the role of a police officer, Mickey Fitzpatrick, who is solving murder mystery and also searches for her drug addicted sister Kacey, played by Ashleigh Cummings.

Long Bright River was released on March 13, 2025.