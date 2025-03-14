 
Meghan Markle needs to take a page from Princess Diana's playbook

Meghan Markle should take notes from Princess Diana to connect with fans, says expert

March 14, 2025

Meghan Markle needs to take a page from Princess Diana's playbook

Meghan Markle has been urged to take notes from Princess Diana on how to win public over as she struggles to connect with people.

The Duchess of Sussex’s efforts to win over the public with her new lifestyle ventures have drawn comparisons the former Princess of Wales’ lasting popularity.

PR expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital that Diana was loved because of her authenticity and ability to connect with people.

Eldridge explained that for Meghan to succeed, she also needs to show authenticity, as it helps build trust and likability.

“Authenticity is like humidity — you can’t see it, but you can walk in a room and feel it,” he told the publication.

“It’s also critical for what Markle is trying to accomplish. Authenticity fosters relatability, which in turn creates likability, all of which are needed for marketability.”

He continued, “Connection comes from authenticity and relatability; the audience needs to see something of themselves in you.”

“The reason Diana was referred to as ‘The People’s Princess’ is because people across the U.K. felt a connection to her — they felt she was both ‘one of them’ and a princess nonetheless. It was a rare feat and a testament to Diana’s likability, but again, it all started with her authenticity and sense of relatability.”

