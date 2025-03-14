George, Amal Clooney change priorities as actor ages with realistic expectations

George and Amal Clooney are making big changes after actor's confession about aging

George and Amal Clooney have made big changes in their approach to life and prioritize spending time with each other and their kids.

With this new mindset, Amal followed George to New York as he makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

“When George signed on to do this play in New York, the plan was to do long distance so as not to interrupt their life too much,” an insider told Radar Online, adding, “but then George realized he didn’t want to miss out on any time with his family, so he convinced Amal to follow him to New York for his run in the play.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star recently shared insight into his thoughts on aging and the importance of family time.

He told The New York Times, “I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60 … I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30.”

“But in 30 years, I’m 90,” he added. “That’s a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you’re not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat.”

“Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can.’ Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more,’” he continued.

“The driving force behind all his big decisions these days are his wife and kids, quality time with them is the top priority,” the insider said, echoing George’s statement.

“Amal is now in the same mindset, as much as she still loves her work, time with George and the twins now comes first,” the mole added. “A few years ago, Amal wouldn’t have followed George to New York but now they’re both very aware of how precious this time together is.”