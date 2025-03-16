 
Jennifer Lopez trying to save face amid Ben Affleck, Garner romance: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has been telling people not to trash Ben Affleck, her former husband

Web Desk
March 16, 2025

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly left “devastated” after hearing that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have gotten back together.

A new report of The Post shared that the diva has been trying to put on a strong front as rumours regarding her former husband and Jennifer Garner surfaced.

A source tipped, “She’s actually devastated.”

The multihyphenate is reportedly trying to save face as the Daredevil star makes moves on his ex-wife, who is currently dating John Miller.

“She’s keeping it together publicly but she’s told everyone around her not to trash Ben. She doesn’t want to get down in the dirt with him,” a source also confirmed.

Apart from that, John Miller has also grown frustrated of Garner’s situation with Ben. 

The rumours have greatly affected Garner’s relationship with the businessman.

One report even stated that Ben Affleck has been a frequent topic of argument between the two despite the fact that the actress has made it clear that she doesn’t want to back with her former hubby.

