Meghan Markle is standing at a make or break without any consequences?

Experts have just shared their thoughts on the Netflix show Meghan Markle recently released, and its implications on her career, as well as the lack thereof.

The Consumer Behaviour and Social Media Expert at GrowthScribe, James Holton, publically shared why he thinks Meghan may not even have “anything to lose” because of this.

According to a report by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not seem to have anything to lose from this.

He was also quoted saying, “Honestly, she’s got nothing to lose".

Because on one hand "if the show is successful in the long run, it will lay foundation for a broader lifestyle empire, leveraging partnerships, product lines, and crack new content deals.”

And inversely before concluding the expert explained “If it fails, controversy will keep her visible, ensuring continued relevance."

For those unversed, currently Meghan is embroiled in a number of accusations of 'copycat' behavior as well as overall bashings at the hands of experts and critics alike for the way her cooking show With Love, Meghan has been received.

Despite landing on Netflix's Top 10 for a brief moment, many suspect its due to the 'dedication' of her hate-watchers.