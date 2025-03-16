 
'Adolescence' star reveals what made him nearly quit hit show

March 16, 2025

One of the stars in the new Netflix hit show Adolescence nearly quit the show.

The miniseries follows a young boy accused of murdering his school fellow.

In a new interview, Ashley Walters, who plays DI Luke Bascombe in Adolescence, revealed that filming the one-shot miniseries was difficult especially given his back issues.

in the series alongside co-stars Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper, spoke out why he nearly had to leave the acclaimed show.

“I took it for granted, I’m not gonna lie. Because I wanted to do the one-shot process so much. And I turned up to set with a bad back, by the way. My back had gone. I’d just been playing basketball with my daughter before I got on the train and my back was completely gone. I suffer with sciatica,” he said, per The Mirror.

“So I kind of got out the car, and I think Jo [Johnson, producer] and Hannah [Walters, executive producer - no relation] were standing there like, ‘For f–k’s sake!’ Excuse my language. It was really bad. It nearly didn’t happen, but we found a good chiropractor and it worked,” he recalled.

Regardless of his back, he found the show difficult to film.

“When I got there… I f–king regretted it,” he remarked.

“Every day, Phil [Barantini, director] will tell you, I was in tears! Every day I was going home, crying in my script. Rocking, you know. It was the hardest thing in the world. No, no it was. I was so insecure. I was so insecure, and it’s a lot. I had to learn the whole script,” Ashley added.

“And I had a lot to say in that first episode. And you’re leading a lot of it, as well. A lot of it is police jargon and whatever,” the Adolescence actor explained.

