Meghan Markle recalls 'uncomfortable' incident after stepping down as royal

Meghan Markle has shared some insights into her life after stepping back from royal duties alongside Prince Harry in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled in Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, Meghan opened up about her journey of making friends and trying new things following Megxit.

Meghan said, "I have a couple of girlfriends up here — these are stay-at-home moms and working women with normal jobs, not in the public eye."

"We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ nights out or doing Pilates together," she added.

The former Suits alum went on to recall an "uncomfortable" incident from yoga session, saying, "I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, ‘Hi!'"

"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you’re one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it’s going to feel a little uncomfortable!" Meghan added. "The other day in class, I was there by myself — sometimes I go with girlfriends, but I went by myself — and in the middle of the class they said, ‘Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they’re doing a great job, give them a fist pump.’"

Meghan continued, "And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like [miming a fist bump], 'Well done!’ and then I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, ‘Nicely done! Come on, guys!’" adding, "I mean, that’s part of how you connect. I love it. It’s the best. I had missed it. It’s awesome."

Meghan Markle also expressed her gratitude to the welcoming community in Montecito.